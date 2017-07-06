Get ready for Westlawn Prelude day

THE GATES fly open at 10.30am, and everyone's invited to get the 2017 July Racing Carnival under way.

And as the familiar Westlawn colours of black and gold flood the track, event organiser Helen Commerford said the day is one for the community.

"It's a great day to kick off the carnival, and there's free entry everywhere, and we have people coming from all over out here,” she said.

"There'll be great racing, the fields are terrific, and people can come out late and watch the main two races.”

A feature of the off-track entertainment will be black and gold fashion competitions for juniors and seniors, with the juniors kicking off at midday near the main entrance, and the seniors judged in front of the main stand starting from 2pm.

"The main prize is an accommodation and wine tour at Stanthorpe, and there's lots of other prizes, including an iPad for which anyone dressed in black and gold is eligible,” Helen said.