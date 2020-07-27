GET READY MACLEAN: Interchange set to open soon

Progress shots of the Maclean Interchange shot in June, will open in the coming weeks.

MACLEAN’S connection to the new Pacific Highway is almost ready to go.

The Maclean interchange is on track to open in the coming weeks as the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade nears the finish line.

As part of the change, the western roundabout and overpass bridge will open and the temporary diversions in place at Edwards Creek and Jubilee Street will be removed.

Both Jubilee Street and Cameron Street will permanently close to through traffic and local access will be via the new interchange

NSW Member for Clarence and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said motorists right up and down the coast of NSW would soon enjoy the new and improved journey.

“This is an exciting time for Maclean residents with the new interchange providing safe and quick access to the new motorway while at the same time providing improved access to the communities of Townsend, Gulmarrad and Brooms Head,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The old overpass bridge over Jubilee Street will also be removed, and a shared user path will be built to connect pedestrians and cyclists between Maclean and Townsend.

“This path is expected to take about a month to complete once the interchange is opened to traffic.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Maclean interchange opening in August would further transform local journeys by providing safe and efficient access to the new road.

“The Woolgoolga to Ballina project is the final piece of the $15 billion Pacific Highway upgrade to make the journey safer from Hexham to the Queensland border,” Mr McCormack said.

“Since the Pacific Highway upgrade program started 20 years ago, the number of fatalities on the highway annually has dropped dramatically, from more than 50 each year to less than 20 last year.”

The Pacific Highway upgrade is now about 89 per cent complete, and has created more than 3000 jobs at its peak.

A community notification for Maclean interchange will be distributed to local residents to further explain the traffic changes.

The notification and project updates are also available online at pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au.

Electronic message signs will provide wayfinding information, and motorists should be aware of traffic management and reduced speed limits though the area while work continues to build the upgrade.