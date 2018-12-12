Menu
A car is charged at an Electric vehicle fast charging station.
Get ready to charge your electric car in Valley

12th Dec 2018 4:24 PM
CLARENCE Valley Council will contribute $8420 excluding GST to the NRMA to establish and Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Station at the Grafton Regional Library.

This will be offset with a payment to council of the same amount by the Essential Energy Pioneer Scheme.

Council has been working with the NRMA to establish a charging station at the library as part of their state wide EV network.

Making power available to the site is an issue for council, with it estimated to cost $20-25,000 to get power to the charging site.

