Get ready to meet your queen candidates

UP FOR IT: Jacaranda Festival Matron of Honour Suzanne Campbell (fourth from left) meets the young ladies vying for the Jacaranda Queen title in 2019.

UP FOR IT: Jacaranda Festival Matron of Honour Suzanne Campbell (fourth from left) meets the young ladies vying for the Jacaranda Queen title in 2019. Shirleyanne Blanchard

THE Grafton Jacaranda Festival recently announced an impressive number of Queen and Junior Queen candidates for this year's festival, at the Eat Meet Greet at Market Square.

Strong support from the Clarence Valley community's most aspiring and civic- minded young ladies resulted in seven queen candidates and14 junior candidates committing to this year's event.

Festival president Jeff Smith said the committee hadn't seen such numbers for more than a decade and were extremely pleased with the support being shown for this year's 85th Jacaranda Festival.

He said nominating to become a Jacaranda Queen provided a platform for the candidate to grow as a person and develop a rapport with the local community.

"Jacaranda Queens are ambassadors of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival, with candidates learning new leadership and public speaking skills and meeting the varied Grafton community of businesses, schools and nursing homes while raising money for a worthwhile cause,” he said.

The 2019 Junior Jacaranda Queen candidates are very excited to part of this year's festival, the 85th and longest running floral festival in the country. Shirleyanne Blanchard

"The strong number of candidates demonstrates the program of the festival is alive and still very relevant after all these years.”

The candidates will spend the next few months fundraising and generating awareness for the festival before the the Westlawn Finance Jacaranda Festival Queen crowning ceremony on Saturday, October 26.

"I encourage anyone that comes across a candidate to support them in any way they can,” Mr Smith said.

"It's a worthwhile cause and these young ladies are putting many hours of their time and effort into promoting pride in our city and region.”

Find out more about this year's Jacaranda Queen and Junior Queen candidates, as well as Matron of Honour Suzanne Campbell, in our daily Meet the Candidates Q&As, starting tomorrow.