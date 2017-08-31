Get ready to pull at Goanna

WOOLI'S highly anticipated Goanna Pulling is just around the corner with organisers expecting this year to be one of the best yet after the community came together to ensure the event went forward.

On October 1, people from all over the country will be in Wooli, ready to pull and claim their title as Australian National Goanna Pulling Champion.

But goanna pulling isn't the only big draw card for the flagship even this year, there is also the highly anticipated tug of war, which draws sporting teams, organisations and businesses in to fight for the top spot.

With the help of their four major sponsors, Clarence Valley Council, Wooli Storage Sheds, Clarence Holiday Coast Real Estate and Appealing Painters, everything is coming together, but they need more competitors for the tug of war according to Brenda Little.

"It would be great if any local teams wanted to get a team together,” she said.

The Goanna Pulling tug of war at the 2016 championships.

Apart from the main events, you can also see or take part in the woodchop, novelty races for kids and adults, market stalls, a reptile show, children's attractions, food stalls and stop by the beer tend.

"It's very much like an olden-day fair, which I think is part of the attraction,” Ms Little said.

There are three men's and women's categories of goanna pulling including heavy weight, middle weight and light weight and a tyro category for people under 63kg.

For more information on the weights and events, and to register your interest in pulling or tug of war, head to www.goannapulling.com.au.