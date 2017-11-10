Get ready to rock at JacaRokWizz

WE ALL love a bit of ACCA DACCA, but what about JacaDaka?
Why not find out at the Pelican Playhouse tonight when JaccaRokWizz - the show all about Grafton, music and Flame Trees - takes to the stage.
This evening you'll have Daily Examiner photographer extraordinaire Adam Hourigan on the keys and on the mic... and maybe answering a few questions about Grafton.
Joining him on the opposing team is vocalist and song writer for Grafton a Capella group Velour Brenda Cooper and band JacaDaka.
Check out some of the action from last night: