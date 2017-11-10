Menu
Get ready to rock at JacaRokWizz

JacaRokWizz kicks off at the Pelican Playhouse on Thursday, November 9, 2017.
JacaRokWizz kicks off at the Pelican Playhouse on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Simon Hughs
by Caitlan Charles

WE ALL love a bit of ACCA DACCA, but what about JacaDaka?

Why not find out at the Pelican Playhouse tonight when JaccaRokWizz - the show all about Grafton, music and Flame Trees - takes to the stage.

This evening you'll have Daily Examiner photographer extraordinaire Adam Hourigan on the keys and on the mic... and maybe answering a few questions about Grafton.

Joining him on the opposing team is vocalist and song writer for Grafton a Capella group Velour Brenda Cooper and band JacaDaka.

Check out some of the action from last night:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner
