Get ready to shoot some hoops in Townsend

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis onsite at the Townsend Lions Park with current President of Maclean Lions Club Robin Parker and Secretary Alan Cunningham. The park is located next to the Townsend General Store.

TOWNSEND and Gulmarrad residents will soon have brand new facilities to play basketball, netball and tennis all on one court following a grant from the NSW Government to fund a multipurpose court at Townsend Lions Park.

Maclean Lions Club funding officer Mark Ingram said the multipurpose court is stage one of their overall vision to revamp the park with plans to upgrade the current playground and include a barbecue areas creating a facility to cater for all ages.

“Working with sports construction experts, the installation of the court will increase the recreational area as a focal point for the town, providing a welcome place for locals and visitors alike,” he said.

“We hope to be able to attract funding to complete the total upgrade of the park in the not too distant future.”

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced said the facility will be a fantastic addition to the Townsend and Gulmarrad area.

“This is going to be a terrific facility for locals as we emerge from lockdown and I congratulate the Maclean Lions Club, who manage the park, for their vision in creating an improved recreational space for locals,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The Nationals are investing just under $140,000 – the full amount sought by the club – to deliver a multipurpose court complete with fencing and LED lighting under our Stronger Country Communities program.”