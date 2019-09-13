Get ready weekend to talk to our fireys

Gulmarrad RFS members give a smile after they returned from a 12 hour shift fighting recent firews to a birthday cake left by a local child showing her appreciation.

THE image of Gulmarrad Rural Fire Service volunteers, dirtied from a 12 hours shift on the firefront with a birthday cake donated by a local child showing her appreciation has gone around the world in the last few days.

Now they've just one more thing they'd like the public to do. Talk to them.

The brigade, along with many others in the Clarence Valley will hold their annual Get Ready Weekend, and brigade captain Andrew Paull said they would be there willing to answer any questions people had.

"Any questions they've got, we'll try, and we can always find out. It's so important to engage with people, and the more likely they are to come to us,” he said.

Mr Paull said they had already had an influx of enquiries from people looking for information, and even to join the local brigades, and said while it often took a large-scale event to shock people into action, often people needed the visual to trigger people into action.

The Gulmarrad RFS is one of the better attended rural fire brigades in the valley with arond 60 members, around half who are active, and are out in the community helping schools such as Maclean High School with their RFS Cadets program.

In a case of bad timing, Mr Paull was unable to get onto the lines after suffering a back injury, but had been working on logiwtics and scheduling, with his phone ringing more than 100 times a day as the fire threat approached.

But he said he was keen to heap praise onto the members of the brigade, who had put themselves in front of the fire to protect their community.

"It's beyond words. Some of them, they just don't stop, and they never blow up,” he said.

"And when you go out, the people from the other brigades that you see, from all over the place, they're exactly the samme, and do it for the same reasons.”

The community he said, had been an amazing help, whether it was donations of foods to left their fridges overflowing, or the donation of a birthday cake from a child that lifted the spirits of crews as they came in off a hard 12-hour shift.

"It's really heartwarming to see kids doing stuff like that. It's overwhelming, but not surprising. We know what people around here are like.”

And while there will be events across the Clarence Valley at individual stations for Get Ready Day, Mr Paull said that their stand at the Maclean Markets would be an information one only, with no sausage sizzle this year.

"We've been a bit busy,” he laughed.