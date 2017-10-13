Get storm ready with the SES

GET READY: SES members Pat Crowe and Narelle Saunders prepare to let people know how to be storm safe today.

GET READY: SES members Pat Crowe and Narelle Saunders prepare to let people know how to be storm safe today. Jarrard Potter

ARE YOU storm safe?

Today is International Day for Prevention of Disaster, and to help make sure you are prepared for this year's storm season the SES will be hosting free information sessions at Coles in Grafton and South Grafton today.

With the storm season looming for the Clarence Valley, NSW SES Clarence Nambucca acting region controller Michael Stubbs said volunteers responded to around 875 storm jobs last season in the Clarence Nambucca region alone.

"Most of the damage we saw was from trees crashing down on homes and vehicles as well as leaking and damaged roofs,” he said.

"Much of this damage was preventable so we're asking people to prepare their homes and businesses now for the impending storm season.

"Some simple things you can do now to get ready for the storm season include trimming trees, cleaning gutters and downpipes and securing loose items around the yard or balcony.

"It's also vital that people remember to stay out of floodwater because our volunteers have already responded to numerous flood rescues this year.”

The SES in conjunction with NRMA Insurance are encouraging people to get ready ahead of storm season to limit the amount of damage caused by storms.

SES community engagement co-ordinator Jenni Funari said storms were most common between October and March in NSW but they could happen at any time of year so it was important for people to always be prepared for severe weather.

Clarence Valley residents have the chance to learn how to get ready for the storm season on International Day for Prevention of Disaster on Friday, October 13, at Grafton Shoppingworld from 9am to 4pm, South Grafton Coles from 9am to 1pm and Coles Grafton 9am to 1pm.

"There will be lots of information and give-aways so come along and have a chat about getting ready for the storm season,” Ms Funari said.

Tips to prepare for storms