Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dance
Dance
News

Get the Beat: Full schedule, livestream

25th Sep 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE national hip hop competition, Get the Beat, will be livestreamed from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast to this site from Friday to Tuesday.

It's the first time we've livestreamed dance, but bearing in mind the number of parents who have contacted us about it, we expect to have many sets of interested eyes.

Here's the livestream schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews

Saturday, September 28: 12 & U and Open Age Group acts

Sunday, September 29: 6 & U and 10 & U Group Acts

Monday, September 30: 8 & U and 15 & U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

Tuesday, October 1: Mini - Teen Champion Solos

caloundra get the beat livestream sunshine coast

Top Stories

    New supermarket's open date revealed

    premium_icon New supermarket's open date revealed

    Business Find out when the ribbon will be cut, and the doors open to Maclean's long-awaited IGA store

    Heavy traffic after two-car crash on Pacific Highway

    Heavy traffic after two-car crash on Pacific Highway

    News Traffic is being affected in both directions after an earlier crash

    Footage of disturbing find in Clarence River

    premium_icon Footage of disturbing find in Clarence River

    Environment 'If it's something that could get worse we should deal with it now.'

    Grafton couple take another bite of the cafe scene

    premium_icon Grafton couple take another bite of the cafe scene

    News The experts reveal the secret to their success in hospitality