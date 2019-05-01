Get to Gulmarrad for a good cause

LOOKING for an excuse to get out and socialise and/or exercise in Gulmarrad?

The Maclean Lions club is sponsoring another Gulmarrad get-together on Saturday May 11. It's on again at the red bench at 3pm (an hour earlier) and as usual there will be a cafe van and outdoor seating.

The more energetic can walk and help plan a bushland trail along a CVC unmaintained road close by. No serious work will be done on Saturday, just a chance to walk and plan it. Once marked, the aim will be to remove debris and overhanging branches to make a trail that is suitable for all ages. It will be great to get some input from residents, around how to keep the bushland feel, and how to discourage unwelcome use of the trail. Come along to give your ideas, or just for the exercise, or stay at the red bench just to socialise!

Part organiser Grace Westera said that one new resident stated recently that she was disappointed that community reps still have not made any progress on a community centre.

"Many Gulmarradians feel this same frustration which is more pronounced when we see the amount of government grants available to communities.” she said. "Unfortunately, however, almost all grants can only be used to develop services and exisiting property and cannot be used to buy property.”

"Because there is no public or council owned property in Gulmarrad, council or some other community organisation would need to acquire the property. Then we would be in a position to apply for grants to develop it into a playground and community centre.

"For this reason, we have submitted a professional proposal to council, supported by a business plan to be considered in the council budget.”

Organisers are asking people to email councillors and ask them to make Gulmarrad a priority in their next budget and say it is their responsibility to care for our community in this way.