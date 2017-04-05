Get your career started as a volunteer

Caroline Banks and Lainie Edwards are encouraging people in the Clarence Valley to get involved and volunteer.

VOLUNTEERING Clarence Valley are desperate for new volunteers with the number dropping in the local area.

Carolline Banks from Volunteering Clarence Valley said a lot of younger people don't realise how much volunteering can benefit you when you apply for a job.

"I think that if the younger generations knew the benefits and the opportunities it would open, then I think a lot more people would be (volunteering),” she said.

"But because the younger generation want to be paid straight away ... they forget that they need to start (at the bottom).

"I volunteered to get my first job Woolworths and because I volunteered they gave me that job because I had something on my resume.

"I think we need to educate the younger generations and say 'hey there are benefits for you, it's pretty cool, you get to do new things'.”

Lainie Edwards from Volunteering Clarence Valley the problem extends to the older generation too.

"Traditionally the people who get into volunteering, the 55 and over, they are now at home looking after grandchildren because the cost of childcare is so expensive,” she said.

"Or they are out there with their Winnebago seeing the world, and fair enough because they've worked their butts off.

"But it really is impacting on (organisations that rely on volunteers).”

Ms Edwards said without more volunteers, a lot of organisations won't be able to continue the work that they are doing.

"The government is pulling back on funding of these not-for-profit organisations,” she said.

"I think a lot of the organisations are just not going to be able to do what they do without the volunteers.”

Volunteering Clarence Valley said there are schools, aged care homes, sporting clubs and so many more organisations that need help just to keep their doors open.

For more information, search Volunteering Clarence Valley on Facebook.

To give back to the people who lend a hand, Volunteering Clarence Valley are putting on a free movie for volunteers to thank them for their time. For bookings, ring 66403813 for the Tuesday, May 9 screening.