Get your hands on a piece of history

IT'S the glittering prize for the race that stops a nation - and as the Lexus Melbourne Cup comes to the Valley it will bring another piece of cup history with a special connection to the Clarence.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Artilleryman, a horse owned by Sir Samuel Hordern, winning the 1919 Melbourne Cup.

Mr Hordern, who died in 1956, owned well-known Clarence property Yulgilbar Station. Sarah Myer, who owns the property with husband Baillieu Myer, is Mr Hordern's granddaughter.

It was at Mr Myer's behest that Clarence had two events included in this year's cup tour, at the Yamba Historical Society and Grafton Regional Gallery. And as a special bonus, "the Loving” 1919 Melbourne Cup will be included as part of the experience.

"The Loving” Melbourne Cup was the first to have three handles,” said Port of Yamba Historical Society vice-president Lesley Pickering.

"It was the first time it was fashioned that way, with one handle for the owner, one for the trainer and one for the jockey,” she said.

The 1919 Melbourne Cup

The Yamba event, a fundraiser, will be held at the museum's The Old Kirk church on Saturday, September 7 and Ms Pickering said they were thrilled to be the focus of a trophy known across Australia.

"I think the community will be very excited to not only get a look at a real cup up close, but the chance to hold and be photographed with a Melbourne Cup,” she said.

Tickets cost $50 per person and will be available through the museum and Eventbrite on the museum's website, and include high-quality finger food, a glass of bubbly, presentations from a winning Melbourne Cup jockey or trainer, a film on the history and making of the cup, and a special appearance by the chairman of the Victorian Racing Club, Amanda Elliott.

Ms Elliott will also be present when the cup tour moves to the Grafton Regional Gallery on Sunday, September 8, where it will be the focal point of a fundraiser for the Grafton Regional Gallery Foundation in conjunction with the Victoria Racing Club.

With the Myers being been long-time supporters of the gallery, it is fitting that the event will show off not just the 2019 Melbourne Cup but the 1919 trophy, which the Myer family are the custodians of.

Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters said they were thrilled to be able to fulfil Mr Myer's request for a celebration of the 100-year anniversary or Artilleryman's cup win, and the funds raised would go to the gallery.

The tickets also cost $50 per person and are available from the Gallery and its Eventbrite page.

The cups will also be on display at the Yulgilbar Station on Friday, September 6 during the annual Yulgilbar Bull Sale.