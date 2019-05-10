Get your head into Dyer Maker

DYER Maker is a five-piece psychedelic rock band from Maitland in the Hunter Valley.

Every band member digs deep, honing in on their favourite musical influences while adding a healthy dose of originality.

The band's reputation precedes them, having rapidly gained a huge following around Newcastle and Sydney for delivering captivating and energetic live shows.

On the back of producing some killer tunes in 2017, their latest EP release The Rich, The Lost, The Wet (released in 2018) received a healthy amount of airtime on local playlists, various indie radio stations and amongst musical peers and social media sites.

The Dyer Maker boys love playing live and enjoy sharing their vibes as often as they can; which is why 2019 is shaping up to be one of their biggest years of touring to date.

With new tunes constantly on their minds, Dyer Maker is one live act you don't want to miss.

Catch them at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday, May 18.