Get your ID ready at domestic airports

DOMESTIC passengers will need identification when flying out of 12 airports - including four in Queensland - as soon as next year's busy June/July school holidays under one of the biggest security crackdowns in decades.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will introduce new laws into Parliament today after law-enforcement agencies warned airports remained a significant security liability.

The concerns were ramped up after wannabe terrorists allegedly tried to check in a meat grinder containing a hidden bomb on a flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi in July last year.

The Australian Federal Police and spy agencies have also warned that bikies and other organised criminals travel domestically under fake names. Unlike other countries, passengers do not need to show ID when flying within Australia.

It will mean passengers using Brisbane, Cairns, Gold Coast, Townsville, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Darwin, Hobart, Launceston and Alice Springs airports may be asked to show ID.

The Police Powers at Airports Bill will expand police powers at all major Australian airports.

Police will only ask passengers to show ID if they believe they are acting suspiciously or have intelligence about that passenger.

Gold Coast Airport rampage: A MAN who went on a violent rampage at the Gold Coast Airport has been subjected to a citizens’ arrest amid accusations security at the complex is “lax”.

There will be no random checks and police will be specifically trained to identify suspicious behaviour.

Passengers will be able to show a passport or driver's licence; a student card and/or Medicare card; or in some circumstances give the officer their name, date of birth and address.

Mr Dutton said last night that about 23 million passengers used Brisbane Airport each year "and they expect to do so safely".

"We have to be realistic about the threat and it's ridiculous police officers don't have this ability already," he said.