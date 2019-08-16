Menu
Australia's first lady of the blues Fiona Boyes will perform at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.
Get your live music fix at these Valley venues

Lesley Apps
by
16th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
Tonight

  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty with an 80's theme, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Anna + Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Quiz Express Trivia, from 6.30pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Friday

  • Ford Brothers, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Rhythm Katz, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Mick Bateman, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Shandell & The Shake, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Back To The Eighties w/ DJ Marty Batfreak, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Just Friends, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Nothing Personal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Benny Black, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Rusty & The Reverend, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Happy Rayz, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, from 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Jatz Cracka, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Shannon Noll, from 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Phat Tracta, from 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Lazy Sunday Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Nothing Personal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Bad Sneakers, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Anna & Jed, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Grafton District Services Country Music Club, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • The Ruperts, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Nothing Personal, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowlng Club.
  • August 23: Hemingway, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • August 24: Kailey Pallas Duo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • August 29: Kenny Broberg, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • September 7: Adam Harvey, Bowlo Sports and Leisure, Yamba.
  • September 7: Outshined the 90s Grunge Tribute Show, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • September 13: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: Elton John Tribute Show, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • September 14: KISSTORY, Grafton District Services Club.
  • September 14: Dyer Maker, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • September 20: Highlife, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • September 27: Ensemble Q, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
