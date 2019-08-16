Get your live music fix at these Valley venues
Tonight
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty with an 80's theme, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Anna + Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Quiz Express Trivia, from 6.30pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Friday
- Ford Brothers, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Rhythm Katz, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Mick Bateman, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Shandell & The Shake, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Back To The Eighties w/ DJ Marty Batfreak, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Just Friends, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Nothing Personal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Benny Black, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Rusty & The Reverend, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Happy Rayz, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, from 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Jatz Cracka, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Shannon Noll, from 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Phat Tracta, from 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Lazy Sunday Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Nothing Personal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Bad Sneakers, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Anna & Jed, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Grafton District Services Country Music Club, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- The Ruperts, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Nothing Personal, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowlng Club.
- August 23: Hemingway, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- August 24: Kailey Pallas Duo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- August 29: Kenny Broberg, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- September 7: Adam Harvey, Bowlo Sports and Leisure, Yamba.
- September 7: Outshined the 90s Grunge Tribute Show, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- September 13: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: Elton John Tribute Show, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- September 14: KISSTORY, Grafton District Services Club.
- September 14: Dyer Maker, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- September 20: Highlife, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 27: Ensemble Q, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.