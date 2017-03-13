Get your opinion out there

YOU have read them in this newspaper now it's your chance to express your own opinion.

Comedian Mandy Nolan will teach the fine art of writing commentary in a funny but informed style in her workshop In My Opinion.

Nolan is well versed in opinion writing and will share her skills and know-how so you too can write humorous pieces with a social conscience.

Part of the upcoming Plunge festival this free course will be held in the Grafton Library on Thursday, March 30 from 10am-4pm.

Bookings essential graftonlib@crl.nsw.gov.au