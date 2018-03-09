Get your puppies squeaky clean to help fight cancer

POOCH PAMPERING: Veronica Balsamello and Meagan Fitzgibbon are holding a Dog Wash for Life as part of their fundraising for Relay For Life.

"CANCER has touched everyone," Veronica Balsamello said when asked why she wanted to take part in the Relay for Life.

With her husband having suffered from bowel cancer, Veronica said she knows what it's like to have medical bills and need help, so she wanted to give back through Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the Cancer Council.

"Everyone that is in our team has been touched by cancer," she said.

"A lot of the money raised goes to research and people that need funding.

"I remember when Warren had cancer, we couldn't get any bills paid or anything like that."

On Saturday, the team will be fundraising with a dog wash and Veronica is taking bookings for washes.

"I would like bookings to be made, because at least if we can do it to a schedule, we don't have 20 dogs sitting here so there are no fights, no nothing," she said.

"However if someone comes off the street, we will (wash their dogs)."

Meagan Fitzgibbon from Memories by Meagan is also taking part, along with six other people.

There is no set price, just bring in a donation in an envelope to have your dog washed with a towel dry.

To book in, phone Veronica on 0400296269. Dog washing will take place at You Love'm We Scrub'm on Queen St.