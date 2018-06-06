Get your water tanks ready!

It looks like we're in for some rain!

It looks like we're in for some rain! John Gass

THE rain gods are about to quite literally bucket down on the Clarence Valley according to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast.

Starting shortly, Grafton we will see showers, possibly heavy at times with a chance of a thunderstorm along the coastal fringe. The BOM estimates between 10 to 25mm today.

Light winds will become southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 17.

In Yamba it's expected to get between 20 to 40mm of rainfall today with similar wind and daytime maximum temperatures as Grafton.

Tomorrow will drop back a little. Grafton will see approximately 3 to 8mm of rainfall with a maximum daytime temperature of 21, while Yamba will barely reach 1mm of rainfall with a maximum daytime temperature of 22.