Getaway driver in Toowoomba shooting, victim’s ex avoid jail

Police investigating the scene of the shooting in Curzon St on July 19 last year. Kevin Farmer

THE getaway driver involved in a suburban Toowoomba shooting and the woman who orchestrated the attack that left her ex-partner fighting for life are now closer to freedom.

Judge Catherine McGuinnes described the incident on a quiet city street as "an act of retribution" after being told of the violent threats made when a month-long relationship between the victim and the 26-year-old woman soured.

The city's District Court heard Ellanah Margaret Fay Wilson sent texts saying the man she had been in a relationship with "deserves a bullet" prior to the 20-year-old being shot twice on Curzon St last July.

Wilson was given a jail term of two years and three months, with immediate parole, for asking that the man be "touched up" after he allegedly threatened a home invasion against her.

The victim needed emergency surgery to remove part of his bowel and save his life after being shot in the stomach and knee.

The mum-of-three gave the gunmen the address of the victim and "supported and encouraged" the assault against him, the court heard.

She will remain in police custody for at least another day until her other matters finalise in the Magistrates Court.

Jackson Paul Edward McCinnes was given a four year jail term, but also got a parole release date of today for his role as the getaway driver in the shooting.

McCinnes was described as having driven the vehicle the night the man was shot with a shotgun and a .22 rifle and throwing the weapon out of the car when being chased by police.

The pair had their charges downgraded from attempted murder to grievous bodily harm in the Supreme Court last week after spending 13 months in custody.

Both had also written letters of apology to the victim, who did not tender an impact statement to the court today.