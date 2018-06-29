Getting a taxi at Yamba Shopping Fair made easier

COMFORT: A new bench outside Yamba Pacific Fair will help people when they are waiting for taxis.

COMFORT: A new bench outside Yamba Pacific Fair will help people when they are waiting for taxis. Contributed

IT'S going to be easier than ever for people waiting for taxis outside Yamba Shopping Fair.

Thanks to a joint project by the Clarence Valley Council Access Committee and Yamba Rotary, a seat has been installed at the taxi rank.

Rotary project co-ordinator Gayle Doe said they were approached by council to help get the seat at the taxi rank.

"When we were out there working out where we were going to put the seat, we could see people standing around their trolleys," she said.

"There was nowhere for them to sit."

Ms Doe said there were seats by the door of the shopping centre, but it was too far away from the taxi rank.

The project has been completed in conjunction with Yamba Shopping Fair.

Yamba Rotary has two events coming up in Tim the Bream and Eat Street Yamba.

They are also working with Clarence Valley Council to paint the water tower at Yamba as a tourist attraction.

"We're hoping that by 2019 we might be able to make a start on that," Ms Doe said.

"We've been working with the Aboriginal community... and the Yamba museum because we want the artwork to be representative of the history of Yamba.