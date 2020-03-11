Menu
Grace Westera puts out the cancelled sign for the monthly Gulmarrad roadside meetings. The meeting will go ahead this month, with a guest speaker.
Getting back and giving back to Gulmarrad

Adam Hourigan
11th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
IF YOU’VE been waiting to hang out by Gulmarrad’s famous red seat after a three month wait, this weekend is the time.

Community Facilities for Gulmarrad team member Grace Westera said a lot has happened in those three months, including drought, fire and finally some rain.

“Now we are overwhelmed with the mozzies and the inevitable cane toads, so we have asked Fig Forrest to come and tell us what we should be doing to stop Gulmarrad being overrun with these critters,” she said.

“He can’t stay all evening so come at 5pm if you would like to hear what he has to say. Fig states that he will be speaking about Cane Toads in Gulmarrad: the problem, how to recognise them and what you can do if they are on your property.”

Ms Westera said the group was established as Gulmarradians have nowhere to call their own. “No park, no playground, no gazebo, no bus shelter and no wet weather venue,” she said.

“And when it rains, they can no longer meet on the road verge so the February monthly get-together was cancelled.”

The get-togethers continue the original vision – to address physical and social needs of Gulmarradians, and include pizza nights, bush walks, nature and health talks, swap meets.

The March Get-together on the 14th, will feature Fig’s talk about cane toads as well as the opportunity to swap plants and/or produce.

Ms Westera said Clarence Valley Council had rejected requests for council to buy a property in central Gulmarrad for the current 1700 residents, even though Healthy Towns had identified residents living in Gulmarrad as having major potential to suffer from social isolation.

The team of five residents behind this push for community facilities have been told that they would need to fundraise the majority of the cost of a property in central Gulmarrad, and have decided against this Ave as it is not one of their strengths.

In the meantime, the team is not sitting on the (red) bench and twiddling their thumbs, but continue to bring to Gulmarrad smaller facilities such as the book swap stand and the red bench. The next item they are looking to acquire is a community noticeboard. Gulmarradians can support this cause by donating to any Lions club fundraiser.

“The Gulmarrad team are Lions Club members for this very reason and volunteer many hours per week to Lions Club events in order to receive a small portion to use for items such as the community noticeboard,” Ms Westera said.

