Getting back on the court

WHEN you take your first step back onto the court or sporting field after a long break, you expect your body to perform the way it did all those months, or maybe even years, ago.

It never does.

Your muscles remember what they are supposed to be doing, but they don't have the strength they once had.

Over the weekend, I played in the Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival. From the time I was 13 to 23, I dedicated about five hours a week to the sport, playing, coaching and organising things in the background. Towards the end, I began to be disenchanted with the sport and I no longer enjoyed playing.

However, when I stepped onto the court this past weekend, extremely unfit and unsure if I could still set a ball, I fell right back in love with the sport again.

It was a brilliant experience to play beside other locals who had a love of the sport. We all hurt our bodies thinking we could play like we used to. We were all tired. We were all sore. But when the final whistle blew in our last game, we all wanted to keep playing.

I was glad to have 18 months away from the sport, so that when I went back, I enjoyed every second of it.

Cheers to Grafton's volleyball team, G-Town, and the effort we all put in to have a great time at the carnival.

I can't wait for next year's competition so we can do it all over again.