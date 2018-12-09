Getting closer to Maclean's riverfront walk

YOU may not be able to see it as you drive down Maclean's main street, but there's plenty of working going on on Maclean's Riverbank Precinct.

Project manager Justin Menzies said the concrete path from McNaughton Place to the rear of the Maclean Hotel was almost finished, with a new floodgate installed and operational near the hotel.

"We'll have a small deck that comes off where the floodgate has been installed in the levee wall, which will lead to a park area with gardens, a fair bit of tree planting throughout the precinct and turfed areas with seats where people can eat their lunch," he said.

There will also be a deck that sits out next to the water board building at McNaughton place, and lighting installed along the pathway.

Mr Menzies said they were waiting on a permit from Fisheries for working close to water, and once that started they would on bank stabilisation work at the end of Wharf Street where four new carks would be put in on top of the four already created next to the courthouse.

"In McNaughton Place the street line will change so we can widen the path there, which will be done through January and February, which will impact on some of the parking in that period," he said.

Representatives of the Yaegl community will be given a walkthrough of the area in the coming week to give them inspiration for information put about the traditional areas of the project.

The area at the rear of Maclean, is the second stage of the Riverfront precinct, with the redevelopment of McLachlan Park the first.

Mr Menzies said that all going to plan, the new river walk would be open to coincide with the plunge festival in April.