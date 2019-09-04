Getting to know our Muslim neighbours

GUEST SPEAKER: Islamic Council of Queensland vice-president and spokesman Ali Kadri features in The Mosque Next Door on SBS. Mr Kadri will be in Grafton for an event during September.

GUEST SPEAKER: Islamic Council of Queensland vice-president and spokesman Ali Kadri features in The Mosque Next Door on SBS. Mr Kadri will be in Grafton for an event during September. Supplied

FOR all those who have an interest and desire to learn more about other cultures and religions, there is a not-to-be-missed free event in Grafton happening on International Peace Day - September 21, 2019, from 11am-1pm.

Ali Kadri from the soon to be seen SBS series The Mosque Next Door will be the keynote speaker at the gathering. The event will be facilitated by local group LOETUS (Language other than English Together with Us) and sponsored by and held at Headspace's premises at 59 Duke St, Grafton.

Organisers intend that information will be provided about Muslim people and the Islam religion to give a better understanding of the world's second largest religion and its 1.9 billion followers. It is intended that this day of cross cultural exchange will lay to rest any unanswered questions.

Ali Kadri, according to the promotional material for the event, describes himself as a "social cohesion activist". Further the promotional material states: "Ali has been instrumental in creating channels for open transparent and respectful communication for all Australians, not just Muslim people."

Ali was quoted as saying: "For people who don't know about Muslims or who have never met a Muslim they might be shocked at how similar all of our stories and lives are."

Organisers welcome everyone to come along to hear Ali speak, chat with him, ask questions and join the conversation.

Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP can be undertaken via Eventbrite "World Peace Day Event, Grafton" or by contacting Rathi on 0412 346 758.

RSVPs are preferred, however if anyone decides to come along at the last minute that's fine, too.

If you are interested, but unable to attend, or if you just want to know more about Muslim people after meeting Ali, The Mosque Next Door series may be for you.

The series is a fly on the wall documentary that gives a glimpse of the lives of some of the worshippers at Brisbane's Holland Park Mosque.

According to the SBS website the series doesn't shy away from the hard-hitting issues facing Muslim communities such as "Islamophobia and radicalism, the role of women in the mosque, and how some of the more traditional aspects of Muslim faith fit in with a modern Australian way of life".

However, there are still light hearted moments as worshippers attempt to navigate their everyday lives. The Mosque Next Door starts on November 8, 2019, at 8.40pm.

Note: September 21 was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly as International Day of Peace.

