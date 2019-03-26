Getting to the bottom of Yamba's rock pool problem

COUNCIL took advantage of good conditions early last week to start work on repairs to the leaking rock pool on Yamba Main Beach.

The first stage of the repairs, which are hoped to be finished by the end of this week, involve laying a blinding slab on the bottom of the pool, which will be followed by the installation of an edge beam.

The edge beam is a reinforced concrete beam around the edge of the pool.

Once this beam is fully cured, the final reinforcement is laid at the bottom of the pool for the final pour.

Work will continue while conditions are suitable for work with pumps used to keep the ocean water at bay during construction.

Wave barriers are also set up around the pool to maximise the time contractors can be on site.

Works are hoped to be completed by the Easter school holidays. The budgeted cost of the repairs is $278,000 and is being sourced from the Clarence Coast Reserve Fund.