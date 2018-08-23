Geyer calls for Cherry-Evans to be replaced as Manly skipper

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans's commitment to the club has been questioned.

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans's commitment to the club has been questioned.

DALY Cherry-Evans needs to be replaced as captain by Jake Trbojevic immediately to shore up the futures of the Trbojevic brothers at Manly.

That is the opinion of former NRL star Mark Geyer, who believes the club needs to be led in a new direction under the Manly lock.

"It's time for Jake to have the captaincy," Geyer told Triple M yesterday.

"He's the player that nearly cries every time they get beat and that's how much it means to him to pull that Manly jersey on. To me he is the obvious choice as skipper.

"Manly should do everything they can to shore him up for the long term.

"I would give them both lifetime contracts and I wouldn't do that to many players.

"These two are players that come along once in a career."

The problem Manly faces is that its has already given Daly Cherry-Evans a lifetime contract and made the decision to build the club around him.

Lifetime contracts are rare in rugby league, let alone having three at one club, but Geyer believes there needs to be a change of direction.

"You have got to shift focus and build the whole team around the Trbojevic brothers," Geyer said.

"They weren't even playing first grade when Daly Cherry-Evans signed that deal.

"Things shift and times change and halfbacks come and go.

"Obviously Daly is an Origin player now and I really rate him as a player, but he hasn't got Manly blood in him and he wasn't born and raised there.

Tom and Jake Trbojevic are set to power the Sea Eagles and NSW for years. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"The Trbojevic brothers are Monavale boys from up the road.

"They signed Kane Elgey and Trent Hodkinson, but if they are going to be competitive they need DCE there.

"But the mere fact that we are hearing that if (coach Trent) Barrett goes then he (Cherry-Evans) wants to go, well that disappoints me."

Cherry-Evans clarified his position on Fox Sports League Life, saying he was committed to the club long term.

However, Geyer believes the Trbojevic brothers are more important to the club's future in both the short and the long term.

"I can bet my bottom dollar that as long as Manly are a rugby league team in Sydney, you will have the Trbojevic brothers playing for them," Geyer said.

"I think it is that cut and dry. They are Manly to the bone.

"I think Manly would make sure they have money for them and they will build a team around them.

"They scored five of the six tries the other night against the Titans.

"These two are special players who are going to be New South Wales and Australian representatives for the next decade, so it would be silly to not try and tie them up long term."