GHA GRAND FINALS: Baileys battle Coast for third grade crown

TUSSLE: Action from the 2018 Grafton Hockey Association women's third grade grand final between Old Stars and Clarence Coast. Matthew Elkerton

WOMEN'S third grade had a bumper 10 teams competing for the crown this year but now we get down to the decider with only Baileys Stars and Clarence Coast remaining.

Stars coach Dave Duroux is confident after his side's successful year that had them finish as minor premiers.

"We have an all-round fantastic side with our defence being our strength, led by our outstanding goalkeeper Hayleigh Knox. We're looking forward to a great game,” Duroux said.

Clarence coach Sharyn Hurford said they "will play their best and hardest in the grand final”.

"We came together in 2005 and pride ourselves on experience with an average age of 46 and we will proudly wear the Black Dog Institute logo,” she said.

Baileys play Clarence on BLF at 11.20am tomorrow.