Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE RUN: City Bears Elders player Toby Power on the ball in the preliminary final.
ON THE RUN: City Bears Elders player Toby Power on the ball in the preliminary final. Christopher Blanchard
Hockey

GHA GRAND FINALS: City Bears reserves ready for Sailors

Mitchell Keenan
by
13th Sep 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEN'S second grade hockey in Grafton has been a real battle this year with three teams finishing within five points at the pinnacle and the top two will settle the score once and for all in tomorrow's grand final.

City Bears Elders.
City Bears Elders. Shirleyanne and Chris Blanchard

City Bears Elders and Sailors Bean Scene Cafe have been tussling it out for supremacy all year, with Bears taking a slight advantage with three wins, two draws and two losses but those two losses came in the last two games between them which may be cause for concern.

Sailors Bean Scene Cafe.
Sailors Bean Scene Cafe. BMT Photography

Bears coach Rick Sampson said his side "trained well this week and there is not much more the boys can do to prepare...” but a driving factor would be preventing Sailors from going back-to-back premiers.

In a game that should prove to be a fitting end to a tough competitive season, Sailors and Bears will take to Brent Livermore Field one last time this year for a shot at grand final glory.

Bears play Sailors on BLF at 3.20pm tomorrow.

city bears elders clarence hockey gha grand finals sailors bean scene cafe
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Police investigating cause of bushfire south of Yamba

    premium_icon Police investigating cause of bushfire south of Yamba

    News POLICE have confirmed an investigation has begun into the cause of the Shark Creek fire, which has burned more than 10,000ha

    Pistol used to shoot peacocks puts local man in the dock

    premium_icon Pistol used to shoot peacocks puts local man in the dock

    Crime Replica pistol or functioning firearm? Court makes ruling

    Get ready weekend to talk to our fireys

    premium_icon Get ready weekend to talk to our fireys

    News Time to talk to those in the know about fire plans

    Landmark declaration for Shark Creek fire

    Landmark declaration for Shark Creek fire

    News Rural Fire Service updates fire situation