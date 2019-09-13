GHA GRAND FINALS: City Bears reserves ready for Sailors

MEN'S second grade hockey in Grafton has been a real battle this year with three teams finishing within five points at the pinnacle and the top two will settle the score once and for all in tomorrow's grand final.

City Bears Elders. Shirleyanne and Chris Blanchard

City Bears Elders and Sailors Bean Scene Cafe have been tussling it out for supremacy all year, with Bears taking a slight advantage with three wins, two draws and two losses but those two losses came in the last two games between them which may be cause for concern.

Sailors Bean Scene Cafe. BMT Photography

Bears coach Rick Sampson said his side "trained well this week and there is not much more the boys can do to prepare...” but a driving factor would be preventing Sailors from going back-to-back premiers.

In a game that should prove to be a fitting end to a tough competitive season, Sailors and Bears will take to Brent Livermore Field one last time this year for a shot at grand final glory.

Bears play Sailors on BLF at 3.20pm tomorrow.