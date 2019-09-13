GHA GRAND FINALS: McAuley reserves out to sink Sailors
WOMEN'S hockey has been electric to watch across the grades all year and the second grade final promises to be a solid showcase of the depth of Grafton talent.
Sailors Allure Derma took the minor premiership this year after a solid season and coach Peter Gibbons says their "mix of youth and experience” has been key.
"We have a powerful attack and solid defence. Consistency has been our game throughout the year and the team is looking forward to a tough match against the young guns of McAuley,” Gibbons said.
McAuley coach Dane Bartholomew said his side "had a rocky start to the season with a new mix of girls on board but they have worked hard all season and come together really well.”
Sailors play McAuley on BLF at 2pm tomorrow.