GHA GRAND FINALS: McAuley reserves out to sink Sailors

WOMEN'S hockey has been electric to watch across the grades all year and the second grade final promises to be a solid showcase of the depth of Grafton talent.

Sailors Allure Derma took the minor premiership this year after a solid season and coach Peter Gibbons says their "mix of youth and experience” has been key.

"We have a powerful attack and solid defence. Consistency has been our game throughout the year and the team is looking forward to a tough match against the young guns of McAuley,” Gibbons said.

McAuley coach Dane Bartholomew said his side "had a rocky start to the season with a new mix of girls on board but they have worked hard all season and come together really well.”

Sailors play McAuley on BLF at 2pm tomorrow.