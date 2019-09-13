Menu
FOLLOWING THROUGH: Action from a former Grafton Hockey Association men's third grade grand final between Royals and Barbs.
Hockey

GHA GRAND FINALS: Royals hoping for luck of the Irish

Mitchell Keenan
by
13th Sep 2019 4:42 PM
THE first of the GHA men's senior finals tomorrow will take place between major rivals Sailors Grafton Air and Royals Irish in a battle for the ages.

Sailors Grafton Air.
Sailors manager Stuart Thomson said his side "started the season well but had a few injuries early on which led to bringing in some of our younger players to join the ranks.

"These 'kids' have risen to the challenge under the leadership of senior teammates. We want to thank everyone who has been a part of this competition. It's been a pleasure, we're all winners in this game,” Thomson said.

Royals Irish.
Royals manager Tony Norton said "Leprechauns battled their way to the final...” after a tough run of games but they will be ready for battle.

"The key to a win will be a consistent team effort and good defensive structure,” Norton said.

Sailors play Royals on BLF at 12.40pm tomorrow.

