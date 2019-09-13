GHA GRAND FINALS: Sailors challenge Kylies in fourth grade
THE first game of GHA senior grand final day will take place between
Sailors Addictive Hair and Kylies Kasuals for the women's fourth grade premiership.
Sailors coach Angela Hinterholzl said her side "has the right mix of youth and experience and we'll be looking to use that to overcome Kylies”.
"We will not be underestimating a very experienced side who have been top of fourth grade for many years,” she said.
Kylies' coach Owen Hasler is hoping to finish a solid year with a win.
"Sailors have been very strong opposition, just about every game we have played has been a draw. It will be a very hard-fought game,” Hasler said.
Sailors take on Kasuals on BLF at 10am tomorrow.