GHA hold their own at state championships

Jarrard Potter | 18th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Action from the Grafton Hockey Association's Under 13s Boys team that played at Armidale in the U13 Boys Field State Championships.
Action from the Grafton Hockey Association's Under 13s Boys team that played at Armidale in the U13 Boys Field State Championships. BMT Photography

HOCKEY BOYS: Up against a tough standard of competition at the Hockey NSW U13 Boys Field State Championships in Armidale over the weekend, the two Grafton Hockey Association teams that made the journey did themselves proud.

GHA 1 finished fourth in their Division 1 pool, while GHA 2 finished third in Pool B of Division 2.

GHA 2 coach Brian Felton said in some trying conditions, both teams played exceptionally well.

"They held their own, they did us proud and every player put in 110%,” Felton said.

"It rained on Saturday and we had to play a couple of games on the grass fields, and there were puddles on the grass which made things tough because our field shoes aren't designed for grass.

"It was very cold too, about eight degrees, which added to the challenge but the boys rose to the occasion. There's nothing negative to say, it's all positive. Everyone was well behaved and it was a really good weekend.”

Felton said the GHA teams were two of the smaller teams in the competition, which added to the difficulty of their matches.

"Physically the boys haven't played that standard of hockey before, so it took a lot of work on their bodies, especially given the size of their opposition,” he said.

"They boys learnt teamwork, they learnt hockey skills and they benefit from the competition from other teams. It's a step up in difficulty from the local competition, and we were some of the smallest players there, so it added a physical challenge element as well.”

Another challenge to overcome was the lack of game time the two representative teams had before the start of the tournament.

"Our main training in Grafton was a bit broken up due to wet weather, so we didn't get in enough games in Grafton to bring the boys together,” Felton said.

"The first game they played in the tournament was their first as a team, whereas other teams had been playing together for three or four months as a team.

"I was really impressed and proud of how we progressed, because by our third game the boys had hit their stride.

"The kids did Grafton proud and they did themselves proud and it's great experience to build towards bigger games.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  gha grafton hockey grafton hockey association hockey state championships

