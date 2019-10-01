Menu
Camo rapist Troy Johnson who attacked a 12-year-old girl on her way to school at Narara in May, 2017 while dressed in a military-style Ghillie suit.
Crime

Pig hunter child rapist hid in wait for 12-year-old girl

by Benedict Brook
1st Oct 2019 1:39 PM

A pig hunter who attacked and raped a 12-year-old girl on the New South Wales Central Coast has been jailed for 28 years.

Troy Stephen Johnson pleaded guilty to 10 charges in February including sex offences against an additional 11-year-old girl.

The married father of three committed the horrific attack against the older child in May 2017.

The NBN contractor was accused of raping the 12-year-old after ambushing her on a pathway in Narara on the Central Coast.

He was wearing a military style ghillie suit when he grabbed the child and pulled her into secluded bushland that he had already scoped previously as an ideal spot for the attack.

He stripped her naked and tied her to a tree before raping her while also taking photographs of the ordeal.

When police swooped on his house they found what was referred to as a "rape kit" including hunting knives, camouflage clothing, cable ties and other items.

 

 

 

