Ghislaine’s ‘creepy’ song for Epstein

Accused sex abuser Ghislaine Maxwell once hired someone to write a birthday song for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - insisting that it refer to 24-hour erections and schoolgirl crushes, according to a report.

It comes as a US federal judge ordered several documents related to a now-settled defamation case againstEpstein and Maxwell to be released to the public by no later than July 30.

Journalist Christopher Mason told the Times of London how Maxwell approached him in New York to pen the birthday surprise because he was known for witty musical "roasts."

"Normally I speak to as many people who know the person as possible. But this time I was only allowed to speak to Ghislaine," Mason told the UK paper of the undated request.

Jeffrey Epstein died last August while Ghislaine Maxwell remains in custody in a New York jail. Picture: Getty Images

As well as being controlling, accused madam Maxwell also had very specific requests for the lyrics - insisting there was mention of the late paedophile's 24-hour erections, Mr Mason told the Times.

She also said the song had to refer to schoolgirls having crushes on Epstein when he was a teacher in the 1970s in The Dalton School in New York, Mr Mason told the paper.

It was not clear when the request was made, or if the song was ever completed or performed.

MAXWELL'S LAWYERS WANT 'NAKED' PICS AND VIDS KEPT PRIVATE

It comes as lawyers for Maxwell want to keep sensitive evidence from the public ahead of her trial - including any naked photos and "sexualised" videos.

Court papers lodged by lawyers for the British socialite, accused of procuring girls for billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, listed material they believe should remain private.

Documents filed in her New York criminal case say US Attorneys may have "Highly Confidential Informatio", which includes "nude, partially-nude, or otherwise sexualised images, videos, or other depictions of individuals".

Maxwell's lawyers cited current civil litigation between Maxwell and "many of the government's potential witnesses," saying numerous potential witnesses and their lawyers have already publicly commented about the case.

"There is a substantial concern that these individuals will seek to use discovery materials to support their civil cases and future public statements," the lawyers wrote.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested on sex abuse charges earlier this month at a sprawling mansion in the US.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

Epstein took his own life in a New York jail last August while facing serious sex charges.

- with the New York Post

Originally published as Ghislaine's 'creepy' song for Epstein