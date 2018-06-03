GHOSTLY CHARGE: Grafton win thrilling derby clash

LOCAL DERBY: Ghosts front-rower Adam Slater charges the ball in the defence during the Group 2 Battle of the River local derby between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts have retained the Viv Hodge Memorial Shield and continued their march atop the Group 2 first grade ladder with a mighty victory over the South Grafton Rebels.

Grafton centre Michael Curnow starred with a hat-trick of tries as the Ghosts ran out 34-16 victors.

Ghosts started the clash with a head full of steam, with the side's big men winning the battle of the middle third in the opening exchanges.

Adam Slater and Riley Law led from the front for the home side rolling over the top of the Rebels forwards.

But it was the men out wide who did all the damage, with the Ghosts drawing first blood through centre Michael Curnow.

Curnow was on the end of a scintillating backline play that started with Danny Wicks in the centre of the field, and finished with the Ghosts having a three-on-one overlap on the edge.

The Ghosts did not have to wait long to double their lead after marching down the field of the kick-off.

It was another backline spread that provided the success for the home side, with star centre Dylan Collett touching down on the opposite flank.

A piece of Matt Muller ingenuity led to the Ghosts' third try with the second-rower spotting a short blind side, before offloading out the back to centre Curnow who raced 60 metres to score his second of the afternoon.

Grafton Ghosts march back to the halfway line after Michael Curnow scored in the corner during the Group 2 Battle of the River local derby between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

South Grafton hit back late in the second half though with centre Luke French launching an attack from inside his own 30-metre zone.

French busted through two tackles before taking off into back field only to be brought down in a strong cover defensive effort by Dylan Collett.

But with the Ghosts at sixes-and-sevens it only took a quick spread through five-eighth Phil Bundock to find Ant Skinner who crossed in the corner.

While it might have been a slow start for the visiting Rebels they soon were rollicking into the half-time break, with Skinner bringing up a try-scoring double in the shadows of half-time with the conversion giving the Rebels the lead for the first time in the game 16-14.

Coming back from the half-time break both sides showed urgency with the ball in hand, with each team willing to spread the ball early in the tackle count.

It took a handling error from Rebels fullback Kieren Stewart in his own in-goal to gift Grafton the lead with young fullback Cooper Woods pouncing on the ball for a try.

The home side kicked clear late in the second half as Curnow crossed the stripe for a third try of the afternoon.

With a 10-point advantage on the scoreboard it appeared life had been breathed into the Ghosts outfit as they began to make as many metres without the ball as they did with it.

The match finished with a black mark to its name after a fight erupted in the crowd after Rebels centre Nick McGrady was marched to the sin bin.

While tempers flared in front of the bar, Ghosts dummy-half Todd Cameron capped off another memorable Battle of the River clash with a try of his own to seal victory.

SCOREBOARD: Grafton Ghosts 34 (Michael Curnow 3, Dylan Collett, Cooper Woods, Todd Cameron tries; Cameron 5 goals) def South Grafton Rebels 16 (Ant Skinner 2, Phil Bundock tries; Nic McGrady 2 goals)