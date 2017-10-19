25°
Ghosts and ghouls get ready to freak out

GET YOUR SPOOK ON: Connor Tarrant from Clarence Youth Action is getting his scary face ready for Spook Fest tomorrow.
Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles

WHETHER you are undead, dead, or still breathing, Spook Fest is where you need to be.

Clarence Youth Action's latest event for Valley youth will be the spookiest you've ever seen at the Grafton Library.

President Gabrielle Andrew said Spook Fest was their first solo event, thanks to a funding grant.

"This is the first event where we have had full control of the budget and creative control about where the event goes,” Ms Andrew said.

"This event signifies that we can do it. It's a small grant but it's enough for us to understand the whole process around putting on an event. For me it's so important for CYA to take these opportunities and give it the best go that we can.”

Spook Fest is all about providing an LGBTQI+ safe and inclusive space for all youth in the Clarence Valley.

"We aim to be as inclusive as possible in all our events, but because this grant is for a specific LGBTQI+ event, we got to collaborate with Clarence Valley Pride and we got to hear what those young people specifically wanted,” Ms Andrew said.

Everyone is invited, so don't forget your dancing shoes and spookiest get-up for when DJ Jabba kicks off with his wicked beats.

  • Spook Fest is at the Grafton Library on Friday from 6pm. For more information, head to the CYA Facebook page.
