Rejuvenated Ghosts prepare to storm towards finals series

Ghosts dummy-half Todd Cameron will be a key player when they take on Nambucca Heads.

Ghosts dummy-half Todd Cameron will be a key player when they take on Nambucca Heads. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts will look to keep their four-point lead on top of the Group 2 competition ladder when first plays last at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

The Ghosts will be looking to secure a victory against Nambucca Heads Roosters to keep their points table advantage intact in their first game after the bye.

Coffs Harbour and Orara Valley are both sitting equal second on 20 points and face off against each other at Coramba Sports Ground.

GAME DAY: Grafton Ghosts v Nambucca Heads Roosters at Frank McGuren Field. League tag action starts at 11am.