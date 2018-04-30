GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

Former Grafton Ghosts first grader Josh Brown has battled with stage three testicular cancer.

Former Grafton Ghosts first grader Josh Brown has battled with stage three testicular cancer. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: Josh Brown is just your average, ordinary bloke.

He was flying high, having won an Under 18s premiership and reserve grade premiership with the Ghosts, and took a year off the field to focus on matters closer to home.

But in the blink of an eye, the young forward's life was turned upside down.

Feeling pain in his kidney region, Brown went to the hospital expecting to have kidney stones.

Instead, the diagnosis was much worse.

"I guess it was a lot different to kidney stones," he said. "It was definitely a shock."

If you want to support the Brown family, you can by visiting the GoFundMe page and making a donation.