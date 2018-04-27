GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

FAMILY MAN: Former Grafton Ghosts first grade forward Josh Brown with his children Luke, 2, and Ellie, 4, at their South Grafton home.

RUGBY LEAGUE: JOSH Brown is just your average, ordinary bloke.

He works long days as a plumber to support a growing family with two young children, and has grown up with a love of football and fishing.

A junior rugby star for the Grafton Redmen, Brown made the conversion to rugby league as a 17-year-old and never looked back.

Much in the image of his father, Peter Brown, who was also a no-nonsense player with the Grafton Ghosts, Brown quickly became a workhorse for the club.

He worked hard in training, worked hard on the field, and took a no-nonsense approach to the sport.

He was flying high, having won an Under 18s premiership and reserve grade premiership with the Ghosts, and took a year off the field to focus on matters closer to home.

But in the blink of an eye the young forward's life was turned upside down.

Feeling pain in his kidney region, Brown went to the hospital expecting to have kidney stones.

Former Grafton Ghosts first grader Josh Brown has battled with stage three testicular cancer. Adam Hourigan

He left with a diagnosis of a stage three malignant cancerous growth on his testicles, and a date with a chemotherapist.

"I guess it was a lot different to kidney stones,” he said. "It was definitely a shock.

"I guess it is one of those things. It can really happen to anyone, but you never think it is going to happen to you.”

The father-of-two has undergone countless numbers of chemotherapy treatments, all with the same no-nonsense style he took on to the field.

"I wasn't worried, or scared,” Brown said. "I just knew they had to be done, so I did them.

"I just never really let it get the better of me, I just wanted to keep my head high and think positive.”

Brown has come out of the other side of his therapy with a clean bill of health, but also with a lot of debt which has put stress on the young family.

In response, the Grafton Ghosts club is now putting the full weight of its support behind the Brown family.

This weekend when the club takes to Frank McGuren Field against Orara Valley Axemen, they will do it with Brown in their hearts and minds.

The club will fundraise at the ground and has set up a GoFundMe campaign online for Brown.

"Any sort of help is just amazing, it definitely came out of the blue,” Brown said.

If you want to support the Brown family, you can by visiting the GoFundMe page and making a donation.