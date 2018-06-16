Ghosts boosted as they seek to avenge loss

Ghosts hardman Ben McLennan wrestles Axemen centre Marley Weller-McCulloch to the ground during the Group 2 first grade clash between Grafton Ghosts and Orara Valley Axemen at Frank McGuren Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts have received a major boost with the return of utility forward Ben McLennan as the Group 2 ladder leaders aim to avenge an early season loss to the Sawtell Panthers.

The red-headed warhorse returns from a broken hand, and slips into the Ghosts front row rotation to cover for the loss of Adam Slater who is out after receiving stitches following the local derby clash.

Joel Moss will also make his long awaited return to the Ghosts line-up on the wing with Carson Galloway out for the Sawtell clash.

Ghosts five-eighth Blake Winmill has also been given the all clear to return to the field after dislocating his shoulder in the corresponding clash with the Panthers in Round 2.

The Ghosts will aim to go to outright first on the Group 2 ladder if they can win at Rex Hardaker Oval.

GHOSTS SIDE: 1. Cooper Woods, 2. Joel Moss, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Michael Curnow, 5. Jay Olsen, 6. Blake Winmill, 7. Jake Frame, 8. Riley Law, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Ben McLennan, 11. Daniel Lavender, 12. Matt Muller, 13. Danny Wicks (c/c), 14. Luke Collison, 15 Tim Tilse.