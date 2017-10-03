Ghosts claim CRL's Clayton Cup

BEST IN THE CRL: Clayton Cup winners the Grafton Ghosts celebrating their Group 2 grand final victory over the South Grafton Rebels.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts capped off a perfect season with the club securing the highest accolade a team can win in Country Rugby League, the Clayton Cup.

The Ghosts have entered esteemed company and have become only the fourth club in the 80 year history of the cup to win three times, with this year's win joining their back-to-back triumphs in 2010 and 2011.

Accepting the award at Country Rugby League's annual awards night in Sydney on Friday in front of National Rugby League commissioner John Grant and CEO Todd Greenberg, Ghosts president Joe Kinnane said he was proud of the efforts of everyone involved with the club.

"It felt really good to win, I'm very proud," he said.

"It did come as a surprise, there were four other clubs in the running, but we were the ones that had the best record when it came to judging.

"As president I'm very proud and grateful to all the players who were involved, as well as the committee who made this possible.

"If you don't have the committee don't have the players and if you don't have the players you don't have the committee. It's a team effort, not an individual effort and I'm just so proud of everyone's efforts this year to be where we are today."

HONOURED: Grafton Ghosts president Joe Kinnane with NSW Country Rugby League vice president Doug Harrison. Contributed

The Grafton Ghosts finished ahead of Cooma, Port City Breakers and Gilgandra who were also nominated for the award.

Their Clayton Cup win follows the Ghosts' undefeated run throughout the Group 2 season, which culminated in their 32-12 grand final win against the South Grafton Rebels.

Kinnane said winning the Clayton Cup "meant everything" to the Grafton Ghosts.

"It's the highest award there is in the CRL and it tops off a great season after going through undefeated," he said.

"To win the top prize available it's a great honour and the club rightly feels very proud of everyone, right from the players to the committee who have put this all together and made it possible.

"The cup has been going since 1937 and it's the most prestigious trophy anyone in the CRL can win, so it's very special."

The Clayton Cup is named after Reub Clayton, who was a rugby league administrator. The trophy is awarded to the team with the best overall record for the season, and to be eligible a team must win their Group grand final, and usually is undefeated for the season.

WAR WOUNDS: The Clayton Cup has a decorated history after first being presented in 1937. Contributed

The Grafton Ghosts are now one of the most successful clubs and join the Tweed Heads Seagulls, Forster Tuncurry Hawks and Cobar Roosters on three Clayton Cup wins.