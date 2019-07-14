Menu
ON THE RUN: Ghosts man Dylan Collett breaks the line in a win over the Macksville Sea Eagles on Saturday.
Rugby League

Ghosts clinch second place with Macksville win

14th Jul 2019 1:19 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts secured a second place finish ahead of the final round of Group 2 Rugby League with a hard-fought 22-10 win over the Macksville Sea Eagles at Allen Gillett Oval on Saturday.

The win ensures a home qualifying final in the first round of finals football where they will likely play the Sawtell Panthers or the South Grafton Rebels.

Grafton have now claimed two wins in a row off the back of a loss to the Coffs Harbour, who wrapped up the minor premiership on Saturday.

A first grade debut for Liam Bloomer was a highlight of the game as the budding young star made a strong impact while Jake Martin also grabbed his first start in the absence of key Ghosts men Mitchell Lollback and Matt Muller.

