Ghosts clinch third King of the River title

ROUGH RIDE: Luke Campbell rides in the King of the River challenge at the Maclean Rodeo. Adam Hourigan

RODEO: The steers were bucking hard, as the Grafton Ghosts maintained their undefeated record in the King of the River Steer Riding Challenge at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo.

But it was not the heroics of Ben McLennan, but more the efforts of an unlikely team member that sewed up the victory for the rough and tumble rugby league players.

Billed as former front rower "Mitch Wicks”, it was actually McLennan's brother-in-law, cattle farmer Luke Campbell, who took the challenge to the cricketers.

After Brothers' resident cowboy Wayne Lentfer set the bar for the cricketers with a successful 70-point ride, the Condamine farmer hit back straight away with the only other point-scoring ride of the event.

Campbell stayed on the duration to rack up a total of 72 points, leaving Jacob McMahon as the cricketers' last hope to steal the event.

When McMahon took a tumble coming out of the chutes, it was all over.

Campbell , who rode so hard he broke his father-in- law's spurs during the ride, said there were not too many nerves as he loaded up in the chutes.

"The nerves were good, I just wanted to come down here and show these New South Wales blokes what should really happen at a rodeo,” he said. "The thoughts were 'I'm riding for land tonight'. In all seriousness, it was just a bit of fun, and I am thankful the boys invited me to be a part of this with them.

"I am 700km from home and thought I would just come down here and kick a dairy steer around the ring for some fun.”

Campbell also turned a few heads in the crowd when he announced a career move as Wicks, telling the thousands in attendance he was off to the Rebels in 2018.

Apparently, it's not true.