Ghosts' dominant showing sets tone for finals series

UNRELENTING: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback takes off up the sideline during the Grafton Ghosts and Orara Valley Axemen clash at Frank McGuren Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: If there was any message Grafton Ghosts were wanting to send to their Group 2 finals opponents, it was delivered loud and clear at Frank McGuren Field yesterday.

The home side were unrelenting and uncompromising as they took the blowtorch to a injury depleted Orara Valley Axemen pack.

Christened the "golden boot” by ground announcer Jeff Hackett, Ghosts kicker Todd Cameron was again on song kicking 10 goals from 13 as the Ghosts won 72-8.

Grafton were quick to assert their dominance on the clash when second-rower Matt Muller opened the scoring on the right touchline inside the first five minutes.

The Ghosts were all over the opening exchanges asserting their size over the smaller Orara Valley pack.

But it was the smaller men doing all the damage on the scoreboard with experienced half Clint Greenshields slicing through a gap to extend the scoreline.

Ghosts centre Dylan Collett was next to score for the home side benefitting from an Axemen dropped ball in their half before racing away untouched.

After the ensuing kick off found its way back into the hands of Orara Valley the Ghosts were forced into their first serious set of defence.

Despite an impressive offloading game from the Axemen forward, the Ghosts continued to turn up in numbers to hold out their opposition and force a turnover.

But in a twist of luck for Orara Valley, Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback lost the ball in what was an innocuous tackle with Axemen halfback Alex Bunt picking up the scraps to shorten the deficit.

Photos View Photo Gallery

But that was the only solice for the Axemen side in the first half as the Ghosts quickly returned on the attack.

Tries to Mitch Gorman, dummy-half Todd Cameron and a late effort from captain-coach Danny Wicks had the Grafton side going to the break up 32-6.

Grafton's fleet-footed winger Mitch Gorman ensured the home side restarted in the same vein they finished the first half after he danced his way past defenders at the western end.

It came after captain-coach Wicks made a scintillating break up the centre of the field, breaking through the Axemen defence before stretching out over 60 metres.

The Ghosts leader was at it again off the next kick-off stepping his way around defenders with ease before taking off like a gazelle. It did not take long for the Ghosts to exploit the field position with Collett crossing for his second.

Orara Valley were causing headaches for the home side's middle defence with fullback Chance Perham evading tackles at will. But it was their final execution that let the visitors down with passes missing the mark.

Against a quality opposition like Grafton the Orara Valley mistakes rarely went unpunished and it was halfback Jake Frame who benefited after he dove across under the sticks.

Ghosts custodian Mitch Lollback scored his customary try after breaking through at the halfway before turning Perham inside out at the back and had soon made it a double crossing off an inside ball from Frame.

Grafton's English prop Adam Slater ensured there would be no nudie run at the end of his season with a desperate four-pointer before winger-cum-backrower Joel Moss also added his name to the scoresheet with a try.

Axemen fullback Perham scored a deserving consolation try for the visitors after a quick spread from the middle found the crafty custodian who stepped his way around his opposite number.

SCOREBOARD: GRAFTON GHOSTS 72 (Matt Muller, Clint Greenshields, Dylan Collett 2, Micth Gorman 2, Todd Cameron, Danny Wicks, Mitch Lollback, Adam Slater, Joel Moss tries; Todd Cameron 10 goals) def ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 8 (Alex Bunt, Chance Perham tries)