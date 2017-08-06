23°
News

Ghosts' dominant showing sets tone for finals series

Matthew Elkerton
| 6th Aug 2017 7:00 PM
UNRELENTING: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback takes off up the sideline during the Grafton Ghosts and Orara Valley Axemen clash at Frank McGuren Field.
UNRELENTING: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback takes off up the sideline during the Grafton Ghosts and Orara Valley Axemen clash at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: If there was any message Grafton Ghosts were wanting to send to their Group 2 finals opponents, it was delivered loud and clear at Frank McGuren Field yesterday.

The home side were unrelenting and uncompromising as they took the blowtorch to a injury depleted Orara Valley Axemen pack.

Christened the "golden boot” by ground announcer Jeff Hackett, Ghosts kicker Todd Cameron was again on song kicking 10 goals from 13 as the Ghosts won 72-8.

Grafton were quick to assert their dominance on the clash when second-rower Matt Muller opened the scoring on the right touchline inside the first five minutes.

The Ghosts were all over the opening exchanges asserting their size over the smaller Orara Valley pack.

But it was the smaller men doing all the damage on the scoreboard with experienced half Clint Greenshields slicing through a gap to extend the scoreline.

Ghosts centre Dylan Collett was next to score for the home side benefitting from an Axemen dropped ball in their half before racing away untouched.

After the ensuing kick off found its way back into the hands of Orara Valley the Ghosts were forced into their first serious set of defence.

Despite an impressive offloading game from the Axemen forward, the Ghosts continued to turn up in numbers to hold out their opposition and force a turnover.

But in a twist of luck for Orara Valley, Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback lost the ball in what was an innocuous tackle with Axemen halfback Alex Bunt picking up the scraps to shorten the deficit.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But that was the only solice for the Axemen side in the first half as the Ghosts quickly returned on the attack.

Tries to Mitch Gorman, dummy-half Todd Cameron and a late effort from captain-coach Danny Wicks had the Grafton side going to the break up 32-6.

Grafton's fleet-footed winger Mitch Gorman ensured the home side restarted in the same vein they finished the first half after he danced his way past defenders at the western end.

It came after captain-coach Wicks made a scintillating break up the centre of the field, breaking through the Axemen defence before stretching out over 60 metres.

The Ghosts leader was at it again off the next kick-off stepping his way around defenders with ease before taking off like a gazelle. It did not take long for the Ghosts to exploit the field position with Collett crossing for his second.

Orara Valley were causing headaches for the home side's middle defence with fullback Chance Perham evading tackles at will. But it was their final execution that let the visitors down with passes missing the mark.

Against a quality opposition like Grafton the Orara Valley mistakes rarely went unpunished and it was halfback Jake Frame who benefited after he dove across under the sticks.

Ghosts custodian Mitch Lollback scored his customary try after breaking through at the halfway before turning Perham inside out at the back and had soon made it a double crossing off an inside ball from Frame.

Grafton's English prop Adam Slater ensured there would be no nudie run at the end of his season with a desperate four-pointer before winger-cum-backrower Joel Moss also added his name to the scoresheet with a try.

Axemen fullback Perham scored a deserving consolation try for the visitors after a quick spread from the middle found the crafty custodian who stepped his way around his opposite number.

SCOREBOARD: GRAFTON GHOSTS 72 (Matt Muller, Clint Greenshields, Dylan Collett 2, Micth Gorman 2, Todd Cameron, Danny Wicks, Mitch Lollback, Adam Slater, Joel Moss tries; Todd Cameron 10 goals) def ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 8 (Alex Bunt, Chance Perham tries)

Grafton Daily Examiner
Knife-wielding man shot by police in Grafton

Knife-wielding man shot by police in Grafton

UPDATE: A critical incident investigation has been launched after a man was shot during a confrontation with police in Grafton today.

14-year-old boy hit in Glenreagh collision

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter Service

Boy was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital

Third Hendra case confirmed near Lismore

Authorities warn North Coast horse owners to be vigilant after confirmation of a fourth outbreak of Hendra virus in Lismore area in less than a month.

Third case of Hendra virus in Lismore area in less than month

Global visitors at convention

Anthony Catt, President of the AVES International Parrot Convention.

Learning from each other at parrot convention

Local Partners

Old jeans still wearing well for charity

Patchworkers help raise money for Jeans for Genes at Shoppingworld

'Crepe murder' or not?

Crepe Myrtles have been pruned in See Park in preparation for spring.

Pruning methods of council brought into question.

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Plenty of great activities happening in the Valley this week

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

The Block's first bathrooms wow the judges

The Block contestants Elyse and Josh pictured in their winning bathroom.

A BIG bathtub and a golden speaker were the major talking points.

Vegan doco on Netflix slammed by health experts

Bowl of eggs Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Netflix health doco slammed for scaremongering, 'cherrypicking' data

Why Meghan Markle will never be a princess

ROYAL ENCOUNTER: Actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are appearing together at more public events. Credit News.com.au.

Meghan Markle will never carry the title princess

What's on the small screen this week

Richard Roxburgh as Roger Rogerson in a scene from Blue Murder: Killer Cop.

RICHARD Roxburgh returns as Roger Rogerson in a new mini-series.

Mozart's arias get a contemporary makeover

Jake McLarnon, Benjamin Chapman and Katina Olsen, from Expressions Dance Company, in Mozart Airborne - on now in Brisbane.

Voices and bodies entwine in complicated yet seamless arrangements.

True Story back for a second round

Ryan Shelton as Emidio from True Story With Hamish and Andy.

Hamish and Andy's series set to hit small screen again

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’