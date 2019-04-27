Ghosts eager to continue hot start to Group 2 season

LOOKING TO WIN: Grafton Ghosts captain-coach will be keen to see his side continue their winning form this weekend against Sawtell Panthers.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The opportunity to rest some niggling injuries over the Easter break has been welcomed by the Grafton Ghosts, who will look to continue their perfect start to the Group2 first-grade competition when they host the Sawtell Panthers tomorrow.

With the team to hold a final training run this morning ahead of their clash at Frank McGuren Field, Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields said everyone was keen to get back out on the field and resume their season.

"It's always good to play at our home ground in front of a good crowd, we know the system we've got in place for our warm-up and it's obviously nice to be in our home sheds,” he said.

"We're not too worried about losing any sort of momentum that we had before the break, we will build our own momentum again tomorrow.

"The break has been good for some of the boys to rest up a couple of niggling injuries and it's always good to have a weekend to spend time with family, so I think the boys are all fresh and ready to get stuck in.”

Greenshields said the Panthers' side was a bit of an unknown quantity to him, with a number of young players looking to make their mark in the side.

With the Ghosts sitting on top of the competition ladder alongside defending premiers Coffs Harbour Comets, Greenshields said he expected many sides to try and lift to take on the competition heavyweights.

"I feel we are the benchmark and I think that creates an eagerness among other teams to try and knock us off, and good luck to them,” Greenshields said.

"I think it'll be a tough ask for anyone to beat us, but we've got to be on our game every time we step onto the park.

"We're confident but not arrogant, there's a fine line between the two, and other teams will have to be at 100 per cent to beat us, it's as simple as that.”

The Ghosts have been tight-lipped about the final make-up of their team that will take to the field tomorrow, and Greenshields said the final 17 will likely be decided this morning.

With star centre Dylan Collett looking to make his return from injury, and fullback Mitch Lollback yet to take to the field for his return to the club, Greenshields said he expected an extremely strong side to be named tomorrow.

"Whoever is in that 17 will do the job for us, I'm confident of that,” he said.

GAME DAY: The Grafton Ghosts will host the Sawtell Panthers at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday, with Ladies League Tag kicking off at 11am.