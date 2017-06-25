Ghosts emerge on top in brutal derby showdown

FIRST BLOOD: Grafton Ghosts winger Mitch Gorman leaves Rebels' Kieron Johnson-Heron clutching at air as he tip-toed down the sideline to score the opening try in the Battle of the River local derby at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels' stranglehold on The Fortress at McKittrick Park has finally been broken. But it took a hellacious effort from the Grafton Ghosts to ensure the two-year record came to an end.

A serious injury to Ghosts front-row forward Riley Law, which resulted in an ambulance being called, brought the Battle of the River local derby clash to a premature conclusion with Ghosts winning 28-14.

There was hardly anything to split the sides throughout the clash, with only the Ghosts' sleek execution proving the difference.

It was a brusing opening quarter of football as both sides battled for the upper hand. The Rebels and Ghosts threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other as they looked to exploit any chinks in the armour.

Twenty minutes in it took a piece of individual brilliance from Grafton Ghosts winger Mitch Gorman, who managed to turn a broken down set play into an opportunity.

Ben McLennan cruised through a hole the size of a Blanchard Haulage B-double to extend the Ghosts' lead to 10 points after 30 minutes.

As the minutes ran down on the clock in the opening half, the boot of Hugh Stanley swung the match around for the home side as he found 50 metres with a penalty kick, putting Rebels in prime real estate.

Rebels centre Aaron Taylor scored the Rebels' first try to bring the side back into the contest with single figures left on the clock in the first half.

Taylor made it a double within minutes as he cut back on an inside line off a Nick McGrady cut-out ball to beat his opposite number Khan Williams and cross the stripe again on the half-time hooter with two points separating the teams at the main break.

If the opening 20 minutes of the game was a slugfest, when the teams returned from the main break it appeared the gloves had been taken off and they were ready to go again.

As soon as either side seemed to mount pressure on their opposition's ill-handling, a penalty would release the pressure valve.

It took a silky piece of work at first receiver from Ghosts leader Danny Wicks to break the scoring drought, as he found prolific try-scorer Dylan Collett with an inside ball, who went over the line untouched.

But the Rebels were not going to die wondering, and it took the injection of a rampaging Jeff Skeen to swing the momentum back in their favour.

Tempers began to flare between the two sides when Skeen carted four defenders over the try-line through sheer determination.

But the Rebels' fightback was short-lived as Wicks found himself in rare space as the Ghosts exploited a South Grafton defensive line in disarray.

With Stanley and Sullivan relegated to the Rebels' casualty ward, the fatigue began to be visible in the home side and a disciplined outfit like Grafton was not going to let off the throat.

The Ghosts continued to throw their muscle at the South Grafton side and after a break from winger Joel Moss through the middle of tired forwards, the Rebels were left at sixes and sevens.

Two cut-out balls later and Collett was across the stripe for his double as the Ghosts pushed it beyond two converted tries with 10 minutes to go.

SCORELINE: GRAFTON GHOSTS 28 (Dylan Collett 2, Mitch Gorman, Ben McLennan Danny Wicks tries; Todd Cameron 4 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 14 (Aaron Taylor 2, Jeff Skeen tries; Taylor goal)