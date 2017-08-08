Ghosts finish the regular season in style with big win

DETERMINED: Joel Moss fights to break free during the Group 2 first grade clash between Grafton Ghosts and Orara Valley Axemen at Frank McGuren Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts have finished their regular season in style and set the tone for the finals series that starts this week after overcoming an understrength Orara Valley Axemen side 72-8.

However for captain-coach Danny Wicks, the Ghosts aren't interested in sending any messages to the finals opponents.

"We're not here to send a message to any other team, it's more for us than anything else,” Wicks said.

"Teams watching us can take what they want from our matches but we're just going to turn up and play our style of footy.”

With the South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets playing this weekend for the right to face the Ghosts for the chance at a home grand final, Wicks said it didn't matter who they would be playing in a fortnight's time.

"It doesn't matter who we are playing, we will turn up with the same game,” he said.

"We all know our job and we're here to play footy. We're not hoping either way, we don't care who it is, we just know we're going to get a good game of footy regardless.”

Having finished on top of the Group 2 ladder, the Ghosts can enjoy a week off this week. While Wicks said he still wasn't a fan of the number of byes in the competition, he said the scheduling can work in their favour.

"I've given the boys plenty of time off to keep fresh and I think that's worked,” he said.

"Having a week off and then playing, if we keep winning that will be our routine, so we want to win the next few games and that's the platform that's been set with all the byes and winning the minor premiership.”