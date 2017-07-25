Ghosts full of running as finals loom on the horizon

LETHAL INJECTION: Grafton Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback has continued a prolific season with the ball scoring another double at the weekend against Woolgoolga.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The juggernaut that is the Grafton Ghosts has continued its roll into the Group 2 finals with a comprehensive 70-0 thrashing of fifth-placed Woolgoolga Seahorses.

Despite missing four of the club's top line stars including hooker Todd Cameron, Ben McLennan and ex-NRL star Clint Greenshields, Grafton was near unstoppable against the Seahorses.

Captain-coach Danny Wicks said it was a true testament to the strength of the club and its culture with plenty of reserve grade players putting their hand up to help at the top.

"The blokes that came up and filled in for us played out of their skins,” Wicks said. "Blakey Winmill at hooker was unreal. It is very hard to replace Todd Cameron but Blake was more than up to the task.

"Carlton Elliott up front was also outstanding and the three blokes who stepped up from our Under 18s outfit led the way for everyone in the side.”

With finals football just around the corner, Wicks said the showing of depth spelt good signs for the competition leaders.

The captain even took himself from the field with 10 minutes to go in the clash to get a gauge on the leadership abilities of his younger squad members.

"I just wanted to see what would happen and how it would pan out,” he said.

"Bearing in mind we were ahead by a lot on the scoreboard, (Jake) Framey really stood up and took control of the game which was great to see.”

The Ghosts will now take a week off from football with the regular round bye next weekend before they meet former coach Col Speed and his Orara Valley Axemen in the final round.

"If all goes to plan our next lot of weeks should go bye-game-bye-game-bye- final,” Wicks said. "It will work out in our favour because if we have blokes with these niggling injuries we don't have to risk them. We can play each game like its our last because we will have a week's recovery.”