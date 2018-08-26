Ghosts general earns major Group 2 gong

Todd Cameron tries to burst through a hole during the Group 2 first grade preliminary final between Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field.

Todd Cameron tries to burst through a hole during the Group 2 first grade preliminary final between Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts dummy-half Todd Cameron has been rewarded for another consistent season for the minor premiers with the Group 2 First Grade Best and Fairest award.

Cameron, who was also lethal behind the kicking tee in 2018 earning the moniker 'Golden Boot', finished the Group 2 season as leading point scorer with 200 points.

The Ghosts league tag captain Elle Moss collected the best and fairest award for ladies' league tag after leading the club to the preliminary final in their inaugural season, while former South Grafton junior Lewis Cooper collected the award for Under-18s.

A full list of Group 2 award winners is below.

Rex Hardaker Memorial Award First Grade Player of the Year - Matt Cheeseman, Coffs Harbour Comets.

FIRST GRADE

Best and Fairest - Todd Cameron, Grafton Ghosts.

Highest Point Scorer - Todd Cameron, Grafton Ghosts, 200 pts.

Most Tries - Dylan Collett, Grafton Ghosts, 19 tries.

RESERVE GRADE

Best and Fairest - Daniel Donovan, Macksville Sea Eagles.

Highest Point Scorer - Timothy Davis, Sawtell Panthers, 128 pts.

Most Tries - Todd Johnson, Sawtell Panthers, 19 tries.

UNDER-18S

Best and Fairest - Lewis Cooper, Sawtell Panthers.

Most Points - Max Shaw, Coffs Harbour Comets, 72 pts.

Most Tries - Lewis Cooper, Sawtell Panthers, Malchero Antony Burma, Coffs Comets, 10 tries.

LEAGUE TAG

Best and Fairest - Elle Moss, Grafton Ghosts.

Most Points - Tina Mcrae, Bellingen Magpies, 90 pts.

Most Tries - Tina Mcrae, Bellingen Magpies, 22 tries.

Bowen Family Trophy (Club Championship) - Coffs Harbour Comets.

MINOR PREMIERS

First Grade - Grafton Ghosts; Reserve Grade - Coffs Harbour Comets; U18s - Macksville Sea Eagles; LLT - South Grafton Rebels.